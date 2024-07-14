Jul 14, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; fans gather before the Copa America Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 Copa América Final between Argentina and Colombia was already going to have to move channels, at least to start, thanks to an address from President Joe Biden.

Thanks to the chaos caused by fans rushing into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, they might not have to worry about switching channels.

The match’s start time has been pushed from 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET in the hopes that the madness will die down and allow things to proceed without further incident. Or at the very least, no further incidents until things get underway.

While the match was set to be broadcast on Fox from the start, the presidential address pushed the beginning of the match to FS1. However, it’s entirely possible now that Biden’s speech will be completed by the time the match gets underway.

It’s been a chaotic scene outside and inside Hard Rock Stadium so far. Fingers crossed that cooler heads prevail and the only drama from here on our happens on the pitch.

