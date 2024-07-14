Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Copa América Final between Argentina and Colombia was already going to have to move channels, at least to start, thanks to an address from President Joe Biden.

Thanks to the chaos caused by fans rushing into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, they might not have to worry about switching channels.

BREAKING: The gates at Hard Rock Stadium have been breached and scores of fans have begun streaming in for the 2024 #CopaAmerica final. Police are scrambling to try and stem the flow of people. pic.twitter.com/fkoMMYGk8K — Kyle Bonn (@the_bonnfire) July 14, 2024

The match’s start time has been pushed from 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET in the hopes that the madness will die down and allow things to proceed without further incident. Or at the very least, no further incidents until things get underway.

"It is madness outside."@JennyTaft gives us the latest on the scenes outside of Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the Copa América Final after a delay due to fans rushing the gates ⬇️ Kickoff is now set for 8:30PM ET on FOX/FS1 pic.twitter.com/mQkmgyGycq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 14, 2024

While the match was set to be broadcast on Fox from the start, the presidential address pushed the beginning of the match to FS1. However, it’s entirely possible now that Biden’s speech will be completed by the time the match gets underway.

Due to the presidential address, the Copa América final will begin on FS1 at 8pm ET and will rejoin on FOX after the speech is complete. — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) July 14, 2024

It’s been a chaotic scene outside and inside Hard Rock Stadium so far. Fingers crossed that cooler heads prevail and the only drama from here on our happens on the pitch.

[Fox Sports]