Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

FIFA has made it clear that it will allow broadcasters to conduct halftime interviews and show commercials during the new “hydration breaks” in each half of the 2026 World Cup, but has left it to them to decide whether to do so.

According to one Fox Sports exec, they’re a big yes on the first one, and they’re talking about the second.

Zac Kenworthy, vice-president of production at Fox Sports, confirmed to The Athletic’s Adam Crafton on Friday that the network intends to conduct halftime interviews during the World Cup and said they are in “conversations” with FIFA on exactly what they’ll do during the three-minute hydration breaks during each half.

FIFA announced the inclusion of hydration breaks during all 104 World Cup matches this year, initially citing player welfare. However, since they’ll also take place in games played inside temperature-controlled venues, it has led to speculation that they’re meant to serve as space for mid-match commercials, which are traditionally not shown during soccer match broadcasts.

“Those conversations are still happening behind the scenes. There are very real-time conversations as well that we’re having with FIFA,” Kenworthy said regarding how they’ll handle hydration breaks. “I expect we’ll have some news in the next week or two, certainly before the tournament starts. But those chats are still going on behind the scenes about how that’s going to go.”

One option could be the “double-box,” which has become popular in sports like golf and NASCAR, splitting the screen in half: one side shows live action while the other airs a commercial. FIFA and its broadcast partners could also offer sponsored segments during the hydration breaks. These would not be as disruptive as a double-box or full-screen advertisement, but would still likely be met with annoyance from viewers.

Kenworthy added that Fox is aware this could be a frustrating change for some viewers, but noted there have been similar changes to the game in recent years.

“Obviously, it’s new, so it’s always going to be, to the purist, a bit jarring if that indeed does happen,” Kenworthy said. “So yes, that’s something you’re aware of, but I know that the game progresses. There have been so many progressions in the game over the last few years, from 26-man rosters post-COVID, the five substitutes being allowed, and things like that.

“On our side, there’s a recognition that the game does advance … FIFA is in charge of these things. You have to be aware of it. We are also figuring out, at the same time, how to make sure that we’re not doing a disservice to the viewer while moving with these events. You still have to be very smart about how you’re servicing the viewer at home. That is a balance.”

Fox is going all-in with its 2026 World Cup coverage, with a star-studded studio panel and even bringing out the big guns like Tom Brady to help out. Netflix is already circling the next World Cup, as Fox’s current deal ends with this year’s tournament, prompting speculation that it might be pulling out all the stops to impress FIFA before the next round of negotiations. However, Kenworthy told The Athletic this is just Fox doing what Fox does.