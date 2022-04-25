Colin Cowherd dove into some NBA analysis today on The Herd, offering what he termed his list of top-five 25-and-under NBA players.

Regardless of the choices here, Cowherd only managed to go 2/5 on players 25-and-under.

Thanks to Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) for capturing this one:

Among Colin Cowherd's Top Five NBA Players "25 or under," you will find… • 27-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo

• 28-year-old Joel Embiid

• 27-year-old Nikola Jokić ? pic.twitter.com/HrMMcQHoEn — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) April 25, 2022

Now, listen, of all the things we could poke Colin over, this one is maybe a bit on the cheaper end. Giving him the benefit of the doubt, he most likely got a bit off the planned script by adding in the 25-and-under qualifier. The accompanying (and presumably pre-planned) graphic just lists “Top 5 players” in general, not by age, and live radio/TV isn’t easy, even for someone who has spent so many hours behind the microphone. If you take out the age thing, it’s not a bad list!

There’s the fact that he still said he doesn’t know if they’re MVPs when Giannis already has one and this year’s three MVP finalists are all on the list in Giannis, Jokic, and Embiid, meaning someone in the group is guaranteed to get another one.

But overall, this just feels like a bit more of an earnest slip of the tongue than anything else. Even the remaining prime years Cowherd lists off aren’t crazy given NBA aging patterns these days. Still, it’s hard to argue with the comedy of setting up your own premise and then completely whiffing on it in the very next sentence.

[Funhouse via Twitter]