Colin Cowherd having egg on his face isn’t exactly a rare occurrence.

The Fox Sports radio host has previously explained why commentators need to be interesting but not correct. So, Cowherd has oftentimes contradicted himself and reversed course on previous opinion. Now, this isn’t a case of being right or wrong, but Cowherd has seemingly changed his mind on a prior prediction. But he didn’t exactly frame it that way.

Just three weeks ago, Cowherd predicted this season’s NFL standings, and he wasn’t exactly high on the Chicago Bears. He predicted the NFL’s worst team a season before to finish last in the NFC North, which isn’t exactly a surprise, all things considered. It’s going to take Chicago some time to be a contender, although general manager Ryan Poles seems to have the team on the right track.

“Bears, 6 to 7 (wins), whatever,” Cowherd said, via NBC Chicago.

In less than a month, Cowherd has gone from saying that the Bears should be a 6-7 win team to now saying that they should be a playoff team. Seriously.

It should be noted that those comments above were made in mid-June. While the Bears’ roster has significantly improved from a season before, Chicago hasn’t done anything since those first comments from a transactional standpoint for Cowherd to change his opinion so swiftly. But here we are.

On Thursday’s episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the Fox Sports radio host doesn’t want there to be any more excuses for Justin Fields. Fields is entering the third season of his career, having already made 25 starts under center for the Bears. That’s all well and fine, but Cowherd is placing different expectations on the 24-year-old quarterback and his team than he was three weeks ago.

“This should be a playoff team,” Cowherd said of the Bears Thursday. “They are more than capable.”

Are you sure about that, Colin?

It remains to be seen if Chicago is capable of being a playoff team. But it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if Cowherd reverses course on his Bears’ prediction for a third time.

