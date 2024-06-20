Credit: The Colin Cowherd Podcast

Colin Cowherd interviewed Tom Brady in-studio this week on The Herd for the first time since Fox hired Brady two years ago.

Apparently, the first of the GOAT QB’s “several” appearances with Cowherd made Fox executives a little antsy.

In Brady’s sit-down with Cowherd in Los Angeles, the retired seven-time Super Bowl champion discussed his high standards for himself ahead of his NFL broadcasting debut in September and how he views winning football. But before it ever started, Cowherd laughed at how many suits were suddenly in the studio to make sure their new broadcasting star was put in position to succeed.

“The day starts, and all of a sudden, I’m seeing management all over the studio, and I’m like, ‘guys, I got this,'” Cowherd recalled on Wednesday’s episode of The Colin Cowherd Podcast. “I started laughing at them; I’m like, ‘You guys come down here for one reason: you’re firing me, or I’ve got somebody important on.’ I’ve been doing this 30 years, I’m good. It’s Tom Brady. Tommy talks.”

Cowherd understood the hoopla but did his best to lower the temperature. Cowherd was confident in himself to conduct the interview, but more so, Brady to do great as an analyst and guest.

“Brady’s important for the company. It’s a big move. He’s Tom Brady, it’s Fox, it’s the NFL,” Cowherd said. “Greg Olsen is terrific, so you want to make sure he’s good, though I think they’ll both be great. But there’s just a lot of things going on here, so it was kind of a strangely tense day.”

Cowherd also confirmed what many have wondered about and hoped — that Brady would be a recurring guest on The Herd throughout his debut season calling NFL games.

“Every time I interview Tom, I feel it’s a chapter. I tried to stay, because I’m going to interview him several more times, I talked a lot about process today,” Cowherd explained. “I wanted him to talk about process … as the season comes along, it will be more about the season, the moment. Today, all I thought was I want to introduce Tom, how he thinks, to the audience. This is a process day. And he just tends to be the best process athlete we’ve ever had.”

The interview was incredible, with Brady explaining the value of offensive line plays, how he handled star receivers, and how Bill Belichick’s preparation put players at ease despite the coach’s prickly reputation.

Hopefully, Fox execs won’t breathe down Cowherd’s neck after a solid debut, and Brady can continue sharing his immense knowledge with football diehards for as long as possible.

[The Colin Cowherd Podcast on YouTube]