Many performers are perfectionists to a fault, refusing to accept anything less in an attempt to achieve their highest level of success, but not Colin Cowherd.

Cowherd was recently the subject of a feature by The New York Post. The Fox Sports Radio host told reporter Ryan Glasspiegel about his journey to becoming one of the most prominent entertainers in sports media.

For Cowherd, his drive for success doesn’t include the strive for perfection. According to Cowherd, he’s more concerned about the pace of his show and the ability to satisfy multiple platforms than he is being perfect.

“I’ll mess up a word,” Cowherd said. He continued, “I’ll make a mistake. I’ll miss shots. Steph Curry never comes out of a game and keeps track of his missed shots. It’s the makes. When I see a lot of simulcasts that don’t work, it’s because the pace is slow [too geared for radio and not enough for TV].”

Cowherd continued on additionally. “I’m thinking about somebody’s who’s got a remote,” he said. Cowherd admitted, “I’m not looking to do a perfect show. I’m looking to do a show that is nimble and moves really quickly, and because of that, I’m gonna have turnovers and miss a few more shots. But we’re gonna move you through a lot of stuff. I want to keep your eyes moving.”

And Cowherd certainly makes mistakes. In recent months, Cowherd said the Lakers should trade LeBron James during the season, even though the NBA star wasn’t eligible to be dealt based on when he signed his last contract extension. Cowherd also made up a player for the Chicago Bears and lauded a prominent Seahawks running back, forgetting he was on injured reserve.

To Cowherd’s credit, he doesn’t deny that he makes mistakes or flip-flops his opinions, and apparently, he doesn’t even mind the occasional error. Cowherd isn’t near the level of inaccuracy where a disclaimer is needed, but over the course of a three-hour show, five days a week, he gets some things wrong. What is surprising, however, is that some of those errors aren’t caught before they make it on-air, despite the show being largely scripted. But maybe Cowherd’s right. Perfection is unattainable, so strive to entertain instead.

