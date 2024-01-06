Photo Credit: FS1

Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd has long been known to speak his mind on any topic, regardless of how incorrect he may be about his many sports takes. That being said, his recent take on the Boston Celtics and star forward Jayson Tatum may be among the most absurd from him in quite some time.

The Celtics currently have the best record in the NBA at 27-7. They are also the current betting favorite on every big sportsbook to win the 2024 NBA Championship.

At the very least, they are a clear contender to make a deep postseason run this year. Just about any NBA expert would likely tell you that.

However, Colin Cowherd feels differently. On his FS1 show The Herd, Cowherd questioned whether Jayson Tatum’s “championship window” closed two seasons ago with the new influx of young talent in the NBA.

“Is he going to get a title? Ask yourself. Jayson Tatum broke into the NBA and he wasn’t as refined as LeBron (James) or Steph (Curry). He wasn’t as tough as Kawhi (Leonard). He wasn’t as battle-hardened as the old guard. He had about a two-year window to win a title. Because now he has to go through Giannis (Antetokounmpo) in his prime, (Nikola) Jokić in his prime, Luka Dončić is moving into his prime. I’m not sure he is as good as any of these guys. Was his window two years ago?”

"Tatum was not ready when he first got into the league… Now he's not as good as the young guard." — @ColinCowherd wonders if Jayson Tatum missed his championship window pic.twitter.com/o11iz5vg0U — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 5, 2024

Cowherd outright saying that he believes Tatum’s championship window has passed him by is completely absurd for several reasons.

Firstly, Tatum is only 25 years of age. Even if Cowherd doesn’t believe that the Celtics are NBA title contenders, which they absolutely are, who is to say that he won’t find himself on a title-winning team in the future?

Secondly, Cowherd is going about this conversation all wrong. His entire argument is saying that other teams have better superstars than Tatum as a reason for him never winning a championship.

It is true that the NBA is probably the most star-centric sport where the best player on a team plays a big role in how far that team will go in the postseason.

That being said, the Celtics have an extremely talented roster alongside Tatum that can certainly push the Celtics as a team into a position to win an NBA championship this season.

As you would expect, many NBA fans criticized Cowherd for his latest wild take, something that has increasingly gotten him in hot water as of late.

I’m so serious this might be the worst sports take I’ve ever heard in my life. Does Colin not know that Tatum is 25? https://t.co/RN8L67ePzS — Nick Melanson (@nickmelanson_) January 5, 2024

He’s not even in his prime yet and now his championship window is closed…I’m begging national media to learn ball at this point https://t.co/VVBITIDXc4 — Jem (@jackemers) January 5, 2024

Colin Cowherd should be on a list among the worst sports analysts. https://t.co/Rcl6VgL1Pf — Morgan Colby (@MorganColby_FF) January 5, 2024

Jayson Tatum is three (3) months older than SGA. Also first player ever to have their championship window close before turning 26 lmfao https://t.co/UO86fxIqD9 — Ewwy (@EwwyVert) January 5, 2024

