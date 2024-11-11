Colin Cowherd wondered if defensive tackle Christian Wilkins would play for the Dolphins Monday night, forgetting he is now with the Raiders. Photo Credit: The Herd with Colin Cowherd

Colin Cowherd previewed the Monday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams on Monday’s episode of The Herd, and while he started strong, the segment featured an embarrassing mistake.

“Well, the Rams are still not healthy on the interior of their O-line, they’re playing a rookie center they don’t want to, they’re playing a pretty marginal left guard, so they’re still not a great O-line,” Cowherd said.

So far, so good for Cowherd…if he’d stopped there. He did not stop there.

“Is Christian Wilkins playing, the D tackle for the Dolphins?” Cowherd asked.

You don’t need to be an NFL insider to know Wilkins will not be playing for the Dolphins Monday night, because he is now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. They signed Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million contract earlier this year. Oh, Wilkins won’t be playing for the Raiders this week either — he’s on IR, out indefinitely after undergoing foot surgery in early October.

Brain-dead @ColinCowherd and his miniature sidekick were wondering if defensive tackle Christian Wilkins would play for the Dolphins tonight. Two very minor issues with this conversation. 1) Christian Wilkins is on injured reserve.

2) Christian Wilkins plays for the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/1TAKCEn3vK — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 11, 2024



Co-host Jason McIntyre did not catch Cowherd’s error, responding, “They’re not going to do inactives until a little later.”

Wilkins, a first-round pick by the Dolphins in 2019, played five seasons in Miami.

To be fair, almost every fan has, at one time or another, associated a player with a team he recently left. However, those fans don’t have high-profile sports shows. These hosts are expected to be experts and even slight mistakes get amplified by critical fans on social media.

The Wilkins miscue wasn’t the only mistake on today’s edition of The Herd, however. McIntyre, in outlining what quarterbacks the Los Angeles Chargers have on their upcoming schedule, suggested that “Matt Ryan” and the Atlanta Falcons was a “winnable” game, with no push back from Cowherd. Ryan, of course, is retired from football and last played for the Falcons in 2021.

Cowherd’s tiny co-host @jasonrmcintyre thinks the Chargers have a good shot to beat Matt Ryan and the Falcons in a few weeks! pic.twitter.com/RlCMzRap43 — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 11, 2024

If it’s any consolation to Cowherd and McIntyre, these errors pale in comparison to this NFL game preview Stephen A. Smith did on First Take in 2018.

Stephen A Smith’s scouting report for #TNF has Hunter Henry and Derrick Johnson as a key matchup… Neither has played a snap for the Chargers or Chiefs all year 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1NyqfJY52G — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 13, 2018



[Funhouse]