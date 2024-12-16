Photo Credit: FS1

FS1 personality Colin Cowherd puts his name on the line weekly by picking five different NFL betting spreads each week in his “Blazin’ Five” segment. But in Week 15, none of his pick were anywhere close to winning in the early window of Sunday’s games, which resulted in Cowherd poking some fun at himself on social media on Sunday night.

On Friday, Cowherd made his “Blazin’ 5” picks on The Herd. Four of his picks came in either the early window or the afternoon window on Sunday which included the Browns +5 against the Chiefs, the Steelers +5.5 against the Eagles, the Lions -2.5 against the Bills, and the Chargers -2.5 against the Buccaneers.

Not only did all of these teams lose. But nearly all of them lost in largely non-competitive fashion. Of note, the Browns, Chargers, and Steelers all lost by 14 points, while the Lions lost by six points as outright favorites.

Understandably, Cowherd had plenty of critics pointing out his incorrect picks on social media, including an account on X called Funhouse, which frequently points out Cowherd’s errors, that noted how Cowherd had a 23-39-1 record on his “Blazin’ 5” picks on the year after the afternoon slate of games.

Off to another 0-4 start this week. @ColinCowherd now has a rock-solid 23-39-1 record on the season. 🔥 • Browns +4 ❌

• Steelers +5½ ❌

• Lions -2½ ❌

• Chargers -2½❌

• Packers -2½ (TBD) https://t.co/yYqJ1G357D — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) December 16, 2024

Shortly after the afternoon games ended, Cowherd took to social media to joke that he needs to hire Danny Parkins to The Volume to make his picks for him.

“It’s one thing to go 0-4 in the early window. It would be nice if all four teams don’t get destroyed. I may need to put Danny Parkins on payroll at The Volume,” wrote Cowherd in a post on X.

It’s one thing to go 0-4 in the early window. It would be nice if all four teams don’t get destroyed. 🤷🏼‍♂️ I may need to put @DannyParkins on payroll.@TheVolumeSports. — Colin Cowherd (@colincowherd) December 16, 2024

Cowherd of course said this in a joking manner. But he did recently discuss attempting to hire Parkins to work for The Volume a few years ago while he was at Chicago’s 670 The Score.

Parkins is now of course a colleague of Cowherd at FS1, starring on Breakfast Ball with Mark Schlereth and Craig Carton. On Breakfast Ball, Parkins makes his own weekly picks against the spread, where he has a far more impressive record than Cowherd.

Massive week for the competition to be sports TV’s top (documented, weekly, on the record) ATS picker. @DannyParkins is 28-17 with picks of

GB -2.5

HOU -2.5

NYJ -3 I’m 25-16-1 with picks of

CAR -3

TB +3

NYJ -3 If I beat him by 1 game this week, I take over the lead. 😬 https://t.co/dusLr0CxXr — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 15, 2024

Perhaps the only saving grace for Cowherd about his “Blazin’ 5” picks for the week is that he didn’t get shut out. His final pick of the five happened to on the Green Bay Packers to cover as 2.5-point favorites on Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. The Packers did that with room to spare, winning 30-13.

Interestingly, the Packers were also one of Parkins picks, which were perfect for the week. So maybe Cowherd may want to consult Parkins picks moving forward for his weekly segment…

