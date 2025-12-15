Photo credit: FS1

Colin Cowherd believes too many people made up their minds on Bo Nix too soon, but Colin Cowherd is too many people.

It’s barely been a month since Cowherd went on Fox Sports Radio and FS1 to claim Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos could consider moving on from Nix after this season. At the time, the Broncos were 8-2 with Nix under center, and coming off a season where the quarterback already led them to the playoffs as a rookie.

“Would Sean Payton draft another quarterback? I’m dead serious. Bo Nix has regressed badly. His completion percentage is now toeing that back-up quarterback line,” Cowherd said in November. “His passer rating has plummeted…he is a significantly worse quarterback this year than last.”

One month later, the Broncos are now 12-2, with Nix really only having one game that you would consider an impressive offensive performance. And the impressive performance came this past Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, where Nix tossed four touchdowns in the win.

Prior to Sunday, Nix had thrown just one touchdown pass since Cowherd claimed the Broncos could consider moving on from the sophomore quarterback. But apparently, that one performance against Green Bay was enough for Cowherd’s apostasy. Because Monday afternoon, the Fox Sports Radio declared himself a believer in Nix and wondered what everyone else is waiting for.

“Too many people have just sort of made up their mind on Bo Nix. I think he reminds me of a right-handed Steve Young…I don’t know what he needs to do to impress people.” – Colin Cowherd https://t.co/RHckuZTeYK pic.twitter.com/h6Aaa5vsKn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 15, 2025



“Too many people have just sort of made up their mind on Bo Nix,” Cowherd had the gall to admit Monday. “I think he reminds me of a right-handed Steve Young. He is way, way more athletic than anybody gives him credit for…I don’t know what he needs to do to impress people. I don’t know what it is…get over it. He’s really, really good.”

Cowherd often talks about his willingness to change an opinion based on new information. To go from dumping Nix to declaring him a future Hall of Famer in the span of a month is wild, but hey, Cowherd has every right to change his opinion on the Broncos quarterback after his performance against Green Bay.

Where Cowherd went too far, however, is acting like it was everyone else who rushed to judge Nix. No one was talking about the 8-2 Broncos drafting another quarterback to replace Nix when Cowherd did. And no one was talking about Nix being a future Hall of Famer when Cowherd did by comparing him to Steve Young. It was Cowherd who made up his mind on Nix one month ago. And it was Cowherd who remade up his mind on Nix one month later.