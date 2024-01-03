Colin Cowherd Houston Texans

Colin Cowherd loves the Houston Texans. He said as much on Tuesday.

“I love the Houston Texans,” Cowherd said on The Herd. “They’re the first team with a rookie head coach and a rookie quarterback to make the playoffs since 2012 and the Colts — Chuck Pagano and Andrew Luck.”

The only problem? The Texans have yet to qualify for the postseason. In fact, Houston needs to beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot, while a loss or tie would eliminate the Texans from postseason contention.

Cowherd wasn’t done there.

“The bottom line here — C.J. Stroud, he’s like a veteran. Four games, no turnovers. Bounced back from the concussion,” Cowherd said. “They’ve got weapons. Tank Dell, [Dalton] Schultz, the tight end, Nico Collins. I don’t think they’re a multiple playoff win team, but what a story they are in Houston.”

Longer clip with the Tank Dell part. pic.twitter.com/Fhlj2gk9Zt — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 2, 2024

While Dell did have an impressive rookie season, catching 47 passes for 709 yards and seven touchdowns, the Houston product also hasn’t played since suffering a season-ending broken fibula in Week 13. Suffice it to say, someone on The Herd staff didn’t double check their research, as outside of Stroud’s impressive rookie season, Cowherd got nearly everything wrong about Texans’ situation heading into a must-win Week 18 matchup against Indianapolis.

This isn’t the first time Cowherd has gotten his signals crossed regarding the NFL. As recently as November, he proclaimed the Chicago Bears to be out of the race for the No. 1 overall pick, even though they were in pole position to land it at the time (and have since clinched it thanks to owning the Carolina Panthers’ 2024 first-round pick). Last August, Cowherd also proclaimed Dwayne Haskins to be one of the former first-round quarterbacks who couldn’t win a Super Bowl — more than a year after Haskins tragically passed away.

While less egregious than his comment about Haskins, Cowherd’s take on the Texans was egregious, nonetheless.

[The Herd with Colin Cowherd]