Credit: The Colin Cowherd Podcast

Colin Cowherd has long been established as one of the top sports radio and television hosts in the country. He’s now built a successful podcast empire at The Volume.

But one thing that he still needs work on is his prognostication ability.

Cowherd doesn’t exactly have the best track record when it comes to picking games, especially when it comes to football. Over the years, his Blazin’ 5 picks have actually turned out to be ice cold. And that form carried over to Week 1 of the college football season.

Saturday’s Week 1 slate featured three big games on the schedule: #1 Texas visiting #3 Ohio State in a college football playoff semifinal rematch, #8 Alabama playing at Florida State, and #4 Clemson hosting #9 LSU.

Cowherd went with the chalk, picking Texas to win “close” while Alabama and Clemson would both “roll.” These weren’t controversial picks by any means. The Longhorns-Buckeyes game was basically a coinflip, Alabama was favored by two touchdowns, and Clemson was favored by over a field goal at home in their top 10 clash.

Alas, all three teams that Cowherd picked lost. Ohio State defeated Texas 14-7 in a game where Arch Manning looked dreadful, Alabama got dominated by the Seminoles and lost 31-17, and Clemson, with Heisman hopeful Cade Klubnik, could barely move the ball in a 17-10 defeat to LSU.

After all was said and done, Colin Cowherd had to own up to his predictions.

I’m no longer flying home. I’ll be hitch hiking. https://t.co/dUZrGjGiwu — Colin Cowherd (@colincowherd) August 31, 2025

It’s early in the college football season, a couple of bad picks can happen to anyone. It’s not like there’s anything that will come back to haunt Colin Cowherd years into the future with any of these teams, like his take on saying Lamar Jackson was “not even close” to being as NFL-ready as Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen.

I told ya. Saban to Kalen DeBoer will be the greatest coaching handoff of all time. — Colin Cowherd (@colincowherd) September 29, 2024

Sorry, Crimson Tide fans. It was a good run.