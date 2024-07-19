Screenshot

Colin Cowherd handed out advice left and right Friday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, offering tips for sports bettors, the Los Angeles Lakers and even President Joe Biden, and it all started with a Bronny James news item.

ESPN reported Thursday that more bettors have placed money on James than any other player to win NBA Rookie of the Year. The Lakers’ decision to draft James in the second round (No. 55 overall) sparked controversy, with Fox Sports Radio’s Rob Parker even calling it the “worst decision that’s ever happened in professional sports.”

Cowherd seemed incredulous that people are betting money on James in the rookie race, even as an extreme longshot (BetMGM has him listed at +30000 this week).

“This is funny. Bronny James has become the most popular betting pick for rookie of the year,” Cowherd said. “Don’t tell me the economy is bad. Clearly, there’s a lot of money to burn in America.

“The Democrats should use this during the national convention — ‘The Bronny Index. I’m Joe Biden, I approve this message. Look how good our economy is, people are betting on Bronny to win rookie of the year.’

“An inconceivable award he has no chance to win. That’s a strong economy.”

Cowherd went on to trash the overall quality of the 2024 NBA Draft class, especially No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr (“He’s been awful”). He also offered advice to the Lakers on how to use James.

“I don’t think he’s a natural, fluid offensive player, I don’t think he ever will be great,” Cowherd said. “My take though, isn’t necessarily the shooting, it’s that he’s a 6-1 and-a-half player who doesn’t play point.

“I think Bronny could stick at the end of a bench, like a seven, eight, nine, 10 player. Not going to get tons of minutes, but a defensive player.”

.@ColinCowherd on Bronny James becoming the popular betting pick for Rookie of the Year: “Don’t tell me the economy is bad. Clearly, there’s a lot of money to burn in America.” pic.twitter.com/2EqCNiilwn — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 19, 2024

That doesn’t mean Cowherd is encouraging people to bet on James taking home ROTY hardware.

“Here’s what I will bet. I will not bet on Bronny James winning rookie of the year,” Cowherd said. “But I will bet the two or three players drafted right before him and the two or three players drafted after him … will all be inconsequential in three years of the NBA.”

[Herd w/Colin Cowherd]