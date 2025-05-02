Photo Credit: FS1/The Herd.

Colin Cowherd has had two opinions on the relationship between University of North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. But on Thursday’s episode of The Herd, Cowherd shared a third opinion.

Cowherd started by reminding viewers what his first two thoughts on the matter were.

“I had two strong opinions on this story, now have three,” Cowherd said. “My first opinion was — a bit cringey. He’s 70-plus. She’s 24. Then I watched the CBS interview, which she stepped in front of and like a professional, said, ‘You’re not talking about our private relationship.’ My second opinion was — it’s still age-wise a little creepy. But in college football, old Bill needs this. He just happens to be dating it, too. But he needs this.”

At this point, we got Cowherd’s third opinion — just not before he explained how he reached it. It stems from a report by Alex Oliveira of the New York Post.

“It’s gone from cringey, to crucial, to crypto.” Colin Cowherd on the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson relationship. pic.twitter.com/d1vg6MsXEF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 1, 2025

“Then another story came out, skeletons are starting to be unearthed,” he said. “And reporters are starting to report. There was a story in the New York Post yesterday that Jordon Hudson has amassed $8 million in real estate, multiple homes, starting at the time she started dating Bill. Who am I to prod? Another part of this story is looking back at her family, who had a fishing business that went bankrupt. Her mother moved to Cape Cod and now, I’ll only say this once, manages a sex toy shop and museum. Didn’t know they existed. The museum part doesn’t sound like the Smithsonian. But who am I to be snarky? The family’s a little different.

“It does appear I’ll have a third opinion, which is, they are both benefiting in multiple ways from each other. Whatevs. It’s gone from cringey, to crucial to crypto.”

We can’t wait to see if any further developments from this relationship give Cowherd a fourth opinion.