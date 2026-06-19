Edit by Liam McGuire

Colin Cowherd may finally be softening his stance on a potential retirement.

The Fox Sports radio host and founder of The Volume once said that he would die on the air and proudly still be giving sports takes at 88 years of age.

But in an interview with Outkick, Cowherd may have shown that with the passage of time we all must embrace our own mortality, at least just a little bit.

Cowherd spoke about a number of topics in the interview including potentially selling The Volume and trying to find the right partner for his growing sports podcast network. But as for his own personal future, with two years left on his contract with Fox Sports and iHeart, the radio host is making plans to start to dial back. For example, he’s already looking at going back to a two-hour show in his next contract.

“Instead of a three-hour TV show, which is a long television show, I scale it back. PTI is great, but think about this: it’s a half-hour show. Multiply that by six, and I’m doing it mostly solo,” Cowherd said. “I’ve talked to Fox about whether I should cut it down to two hours for my next contract. That’s a possibility.”

Currently, Colin Cowherd anchors the FS1 daily lineup with a three-hour syndicated show that has been part of the network since his departure from ESPN in 2015. Recently, he moved to Chicago from Los Angeles to explore a new stage in life.

But as far as any potential retirement goes, Cowherd has no plans on hanging up the microphone anytime soon at 62-years-old. However, he’s moved his projected retirement age down just a tad from being an 88-year-old with dentures falling out of his mouth as he’s talking about the Dodgers winning another World Series. Now he’s thinking about it happening within the next decade.

“So I don’t think retirement is in the near term, but when that seven starts getting close as the first number, when I’m about 70, we’re probably around the corner,” Cowherd stated.

Colin Cowherd has built his career on being a lightning rod. He’s never going to be one to get all his facts straight or have the best prognostications, but his lasting presence in the radio and media worlds is built around his ability to give strong takes and drive a show all on his own. And that’s a talent that endures.