Colin Cowherd isn’t sure if Pittsburghers get Netflix, and The Herd host isn’t so sure if they get Fox News, either.

OK, the latter part might be a stretch, but the FS1 star did liken Aaron Rodgers to Donald Trump — that part we aren’t making up. Cowherd is among NFL media members who have grown tired (or given up) on the 41-year-old ayahuasca enthusiast and likely future quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Some Steelers fans believe Rodgers doesn’t fit the team’s culture, and Cowherd echoed this sentiment by claiming Rodgers isn’t a “Pittsburgh guy.”

Allegheny County didn’t go for Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election, but that doesn’t mean they won’t go for Rodgers. Louis Riddick believes the two need each other, especially with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields signing with the New York Giants and Jets, respectively. And while Ryan Clark doesn’t want the Steelers to sign Rodgers, it’s not because he isn’t Steel City material.

But Cowherd doesn’t think Rodgers, who he implored to go on another darkness retreat, would fit in the strong blue-collar city. It’s not so much about his California roots, but rather his Netflix docs, ayahuasca usage and going into the deep depths of his spirituality.

“You can do it in the NBA — that sport is about the player,” said Cowherd. “I mean, all you have to do… I don’t know if Pittsburgh gets Netflix. Do they get it there? Look at Netflix. Aaron Rodgers doc. Ayahuasca. Darkness retreats. He’s not a Pittsburgh guy. But it’s OK. He wasn’t really a New York guy. Aaron Glenn — and I have this sourced — Aaron Glenn basically said to either Aaron or his agent, ‘It’s not just the quarterback; it’s the guy. We don’t want it.”

Well, Mike Tomlin isn’t Aaron Glenn. And Pittsburgh isn’t New York.

But Pittsburgh is a place that loves winning, and Rodgers — eccentricities and all — still gives them a better shot than what they’ve had under center since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

Cowherd can question the fit all he wants, but if Rodgers ends up in the Steel City and starts stacking wins, they’ll figure out how to stream his documentaries just fine.