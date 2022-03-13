Over the past few days, multiple sports media personalities have been hacked over Twitter. While working Sunday’s NASCAR race in Phoenix, Fox Sports commentator Clint Bowyer became the latest to be hacked. Unlike some other hacked accounts, Bowyer’s account wasn’t for crypto or NFT’s but for PS5’s.

It appears Bowyer’s account got hacked. Obviously don’t fall for this. pic.twitter.com/5uJd2oBab7 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) March 13, 2022

Bowyer’s account is locked but given that he’s on the air, it’s rather difficult to work on getting your account back and have it go back to normal while you’re calling a race for a few million people. Fox Sports PR rep Megan Englehart said as much, alerting the public that Bowyer is aware of the hacking.

So, obviously @ClintBowyer is a little busy at the moment with his @NASCARONFOX duties. We are aware he has been hacked. — Megan Englehart (@MeganFOXSports) March 13, 2022

This continues an unfortunate trend of media people getting hacked. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first, as he was hacked on the day MLB owners and players agreed to a new CBA and end the lockout. Shortly after that, Fox Sports’ Desmond Howard suffered a similar fate. Then on Saturday, The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel was hacked. Those three were for crypto and NFT’s.