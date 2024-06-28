Clint Bowyer on pit road at Darlington in May 2021. (Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports.)

Clint Bowyer is in Nashville and fired up about Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race.

Not as an announcer. As a driver.

The NASCAR on Fox analyst will run his first NASCAR event since retiring from full-time competition after the 2020 season. He’ll drive the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Friday night at Nashville Superspeedway. Rush Truck Center is sponsoring his truck in the event.

And yes, Bowyer’s excited.

“Hot damn, here we go again! Looking forward to racing in Music City,” Bowyer posted on X this week.

Bowyer will have a familiar face working with him in crew chief Brian Pattie, who served as his crew chief at Michael Waltrip Racing from 2012 through 2015, guiding some of the driver’s best seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Thanks to Brian Pattie and everyone at @SpireMotorsport for the opportunity,” Bowyer added.

Bowyer scored 10 NASCAR Cup Series victories, and finished a career-best second in the standings in 2012 under Pattie. He earned three Craftsman Truck Series wins in 14 career races, so he’s familiar with that series. If nothing else, getting back behind the wheel will help keep his experience as a driver sharp when Fox returns for its portion of the NASCAR schedule next season.

Friday’s race will be broadcast nationally on FS2, with the green flag flying around 8 p.m. ET.

