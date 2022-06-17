NASCAR on Fox analyst Clint Bowyer missed their broadcast of their final race of the season (at Sonoma Raceway this past Sunday), and now we know why. Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic reported Sunday that Fox said Bowyer was “handling a personal matter.” On Thursday night, Fox 4 KC’s Brian Dulle reported that an investigation into a fatal crash involving Bowyer was complete.

That crash was reported just before 9 p.m. Eastern on the evening of Sunday, June 5. It came following Bowyer’s involvement with the Fox broadcast at the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race outside St. Louis. St. Louis. As per Dulle’s piece, Bowyer’s car fatally struck 47-year-old pedestrian Mary Jane Simmons, who was walking on a highway ramp. Bowyer reported the crash to 911 and provided a roadside sample of .000 blood alcohol content. Here’s more from Dulle’s story:

According to a crash report from the Lake Ozark Police Department, Bowyer was driving westbound on U.S. 54 and was approaching Missouri 242 when he struck a woman walking on the ramp. The crash report states once Bowyer realized the crash occurred, he immediately hit his brakes. He called 911 and helped point first responders to the female victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman has been identified as Mary Jane Simmons, of Camdenton, Missouri. Bowyer’s vehicle was reported to have sustained heavy front driver side damage and major damage to the windshield directly in front of the driver seat. The crash report states Bowyer showed zero signs of impairment and provided a roadside sample of .000 blood alcohol content. A crystalline substance was found where the female victim’s belongings were located and is believed to be methamphetamine, according to the report. She was believed to be under the influence of drugs, according to the crash report.

Both Bowyer (through Clint Bowyer Racing) and Fox have put out statements on this, which were included in Dulle’s story:

Clint Bowyer Racing released the following statement to FOX4 Thursday night from Bowyer. “Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons. This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward.” …FOX Sports released the following statement: “We are deeply saddened by the news of this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families.”

That’s certainly a tragic situation, and it’s understandable why Bowyer (seen at top during Fox’s 2021 broadcast of the Goodyear 400 at Darlington) wasn’t on this week’s broadcast in the wake of that crash. Our thoughts go out to everyone impacted by this crash.

[Fox 4 KC; image from Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports]