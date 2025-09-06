Credit: OutKick the Show with Clay Travis

Clay Travis’s role with Fox has evolved in various directions since he was initially hired in 2014.

According to Travis, that evolution will continue in the form of a new show on FS1.

“We’re gonna have a new FS1 show, The OutKick Show, that is gonna start on FS1 in a couple of weeks, and it will be almost exclusively focused on college football and the NFL,” he said on Friday’s episode of his OutKick The Show podcast. “I probably shouldn’t have said that. I’m not supposed to break news. But anyway, that’s coming in a couple of weeks, so that is gonna be pretty cool. Obviously, I’ve done FS1 for a long time, but just FYI… So you get a little preview for something that may or may not make news for a couple weeks still.”

While FS1 has not officially commented on the show, Awful Announcing has learned that it will air for 30 minutes once a week, typically at 6 p.m. ET, and will be produced by OutKick. This follows the network’s approach of bringing select Fox digital shows to FS1, similar to Bear Bets and The Joel Klatt Show.

Travis previously hosted a sports gambling show on FS1 and has also made appearances on Big Noon Kickoff, although his role has evolved over the years. Fox bought Travis’s OutKick in 2021 and has since incorporated it into Fox News coverage. Travis also makes regular appearances on Fox News as a contributor and has interviewed President Donald Trump.

While the arrival of Dave Portnoy on BNK seemed to signal that Travis’s presence on the college football show might be limited or discontinued, an August press release stated that he “will make special appearances on Big Noon Kickoff from some of the biggest games in the South.” Coincidentally, despite several shared interests, Travis and Portnoy have a bit of a rivalry, so it’s unclear how the two will coexist, or if Portnoy will conveniently be absent from those shows.

Travis has also courted controversy and feuds with various other sports media figures over the years, particularly through his culture war critiques and inflammatory comments (though he may disagree with that assessment).

The apparent news that he will be returning to FS1 with a football-themed show suggests that he will also be reintegrated into BNK. It also fits with the moment as the sports media ecosystem has shifted to the right, and conservative-coded talent has become more prevalent on national programming.