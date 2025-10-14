Credit: OutKick the Show with Clay Travis

Clay Travis could be heading to the open market.

According to Semafor’s Max Tani, the Outkick founder’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this year. A subsequent report from Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy notes that Travis’ deals with Outkick, Fox and iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks all end at the end of 2025, meaning he could very well enter 2026 as a free agent across multiple platforms.

While it’s always possible that the 46-year-old could re-up with any or all of his current employers, both reports state that he’s already begun to explore the possibility of launching a new venture. According to Tani, Travis is “weighing whether to launch a new media company should he and Fox decide to part ways at the end of the year,” while McCarthy adds that the Nashville native has already spoken to a variety of media companies and potential investors regarding such a project.

Should Travis opt to launch a new company, it could very well mirror the same playbook he ran with Outkick, which he sold to Fox Corp. in 2021. In the years since, his public presence has been much more tied to politics than sports, although he recently made waves with an exclusive interview in which ESPN’s Paul Finebaum revealed he was weighing a run for U.S. Senate as a Republican.

In addition to his role with Outkick, Travis is a regular on Fox News and the daily co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show. In addition to his conservative commentary, he has been one of ESPN’s most vocal critics over the years.

Considering his status as one of the most influential voices within the MAGA movement, it will certainly be worth monitoring where Travis’ career goes from here and whether a potential new project focuses on politics, sports, or a mix of the two. As for a timeline for all of this, McCarthy reports that an announcement could come in time for Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8.