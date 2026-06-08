Credit: OutKick the Show with Clay Travis

After selling the conservative sports and culture website OutKick to Fox News Media five years ago, founder Clay Travis will formally exit the site’s operations.

The news was first reported by Alex Weprin in The Hollywood Reporter.

Travis, however, will at least partially stay under the Fox News umbrella, having signed a new multiyear deal as a Fox News contributor. He will also continue hosting OutKick the Show with Clay Travis on FS1, a weekly show that airs on Wednesday evenings.

“While I am stepping away from OutKick, the platform is in a tremendous position to continue building upon its success and reach an even wider audience as it takes its next step as a vertical within Fox News Digital,” Travis said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m excited about the future of OutKick and remaining part of the Fox News Media family as a contributor.”

The OutKick founder is presumably eyeing another project in addition to his contributor role at Fox News. Last year, Semafor’s Max Tani reported that Travis was “weighing whether to launch a new media company should he and Fox decide to part ways.”

Earlier this year, Travis reiterated that sentiment in an interview with Barrett Media. “I’m a complete and total free agent, which I haven’t been for a very long time — 20 years, I think,” Travis told Barrett. “Having said that, lots of good things are coming. I’m working on a lot behind the scenes.”

In addition to his work at Fox News, Travis hosts a daily political talk radio show with Buck Sexton, The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, which replaced Rush Limbaugh’s midday slot following the conservative commentator’s death in 2021.

Since Fox News Media’s purchase of OutKick in 2021, the website has operated as a standalone vertical within the Fox News ecosystem. Recently, however, the site’s content became accessible within foxnews.com, which was perhaps a sign that a formal integration was imminent.

Travis took to social media on Monday to reveal that details on his new company would be coming soon.