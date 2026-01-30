Credit: OutKick the Show with Clay Travis

When Clay Travis sold his sports and politics outlet Outkick to Fox in 2021, the deal put him under exclusive contract with the news and sports giant for five years.

Under the arrangement, Travis has appeared on Fox’s college football pregame show Big Noon Kickoff as well as Fox Bet Live, a short-lived daily sports gambling show which initially began in 2018. Travis is also a frequent contributor to Fox News and hosts a podcast and streaming show for Outkick.

But following rumors of a new independent venture late last year, Travis has clarified a more precise timeline for the remainder of his contract with Fox.

In a new interview with Barrett Media to publicize a new book, Travis revealed that he will be a free agent in June.

“I’m a complete and total free agent, which I haven’t been for a very long time — 20 years, I think,” Travis told Barrett. “Having said that, lots of good things are coming. I’m working on a lot behind the scenes.”

Travis, 46, added that he does not plan to retire in the near future — though his career could end sooner than some think.

“I’d say I’m going to go hard for ten more years, and then I may retire and travel the world and be unreachable,” he added, saying he hopes to leave the media world behind around the time that his children graduate from college.

Beyond his work with Fox and Outkick, Travis also cohosts The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, a nationally syndicated political radio show on which he replaced Rush Limbaugh. As one of the most well-known conservative pundits in America and a longtime sports commentator, Travis could go any number of directions when his Fox contract ends in a few months.