Credit: Prime Video

Fox Sports continues to rack up world-renowned soccer stars for this summer’s World Cup.

On Thursday, the network announced former Dutch international Clarence Seedorf will join Fox’s upcoming World Cup coverage as a studio analyst. Seedorf previously worked for Fox during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but was not part of the team in 2022.

“I’m excited to be back with Fox,” Seedorf said in the announcement. “I look forward to sharing my perspective on the game – bringing football fans closer to what happens beyond the surface, combining tactical aspects and personal insights to connect with what they will see during this amazing tournament.”

Seedorf joins an already star-studded crew of analysts slated to contribute on Fox this summer, including Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández. NBC Sports Premier League host Rebecca Lowe is also slated to anchor one of Fox’s studio teams throughout the World Cup.

Seedorf was added to the Fox team under conspicuous circumstances in 2018. The legendary player and coach was not initially part of Fox’s lineup, but was added mid-tournament after Lothar Matthäus was mysteriously cut with the network citing “schedule conflicts.”

Regardless of the circumstances that initially brought him to Fox, it seems Seedorf made a positive impression on the network. “Clarence has garnered a ton of praise for his work over the years as a respected analyst worldwide,” Fox Sports president Brad Zager said in the announcement. “He’s going to instantly elevate our coverage, and we’re excited to have him back in the studio with Fox Sports as both a legend on the pitch and an experienced broadcaster who was tremendous with us in 2018.”

In addition to announcing Seedorf on Thursday, Fox also teased another announcement on social media.

A lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on FOX like no other… ⭐️ Rebecca Lowe

⭐️ Thierry Henry

⭐️ Zlatan Ibrahimović

⭐️ Javier Hernández

⭐️ Clarence Seedorf pic.twitter.com/xjkqHiX0go — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 16, 2026

The network says it will unveil its complete World Cup broadcast team “in the coming days.”