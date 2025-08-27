Photo Credit: FS1

Unless you spent Tuesday living under a rock, you are likely well aware of the fact that NFL power couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on social media. But for FS1’s Chris Broussard, celebrity news apparently isn’t on the top of his mind.

Predictably, Kevin Wildes kicked off Tuesday’s edition of First Things First by referencing the Swift-Kelce engagement. And right away, Wildes could tell that Broussard wasn’t aware of the viral post from Swift on Instagram announcing the news.

“Live from New York, this is a show that is congratulating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce,” said Wildes. “And Brou, did you hear this?”

Broussard admitted that he had not heard about the news, saying that he is a “grown man” who is not “locked in” on news surrounding the pop music icon.

“No,” replied Broussard. “I’m not locked in on Taylor Swift. Are they engaged? That’s the only thing it could be, right? I’m a grown… Give me the camera. I’m a grown man, I’m not getting excited about celebrities getting engaged. I’m just saying. Congratulations. Travis is from Cleveland, I like Travis. Congratulations, that is great. I’m very happy for you.”

.@Chris_Broussard didn’t know that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PNQwvgX8V0 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 26, 2025

To be fair to Broussard, Swift’s announcement did come just under two hours before the start of First Things First. So maybe Broussard just wasn’t on his phone before coming onto the set to take part in Tuesday’s show.

Still, in this day and age, with how fast information travels, it seems as if this kind of news about two mega personalities like Swift and Kelce is almost impossible to avoid, even if you tried.

Despite Broussard largely staying away from celebrity gossip in his personal time away from his FS1 responsibilities, this news will almost certainly remain a hot topic in the sports media space for days and perhaps even weeks to come as we approach the start of the 2025 NFL season.

So, while Tuesday’s show was the first time the First Things First cast discussed the newly engaged couple since their announcement, chances are it will be far from the last.