FS1’s morning show, First Things First, will have a new look going into the fall. On Monday, Fox Sports announced that Chris Broussard will be added to the show as a co-host, joining Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, and Jenna Wolfe.

Broussard replaces Brandon Marshall, who left First Things First in August to “pursue other business and media opportunities.” According to Outkick, Marshall’s contract was set to expire at the end of the month and not renewed. The former NFL receiver joined the show just over a year ago. Marshall will apparently remain as an analyst on Showtime’s Inside the NFL, which is adding recently retired Julian Edelman this season.

Best known as an NBA reporter and analyst at the New York Times and ESPN, Broussard jumped to Fox Sports in 2016. The move seemed curious since Fox has no NBA TV package, but Broussard reportedly didn’t want to be pigeonholed as an NBA reporter after 12 years in Bristol.

At Fox Sports, he’s had the opportunity to provide commentary on a wider variety of sports, appearing on a variety of FS1 programming. Additionally, Broussard hosted weekend shows on Fox Sports Radio, but currently hosts a nightly program with Rob Parker that’s also available as a podcast. Now, the FS1 morning show will be part of his daily routine where he’s arguably a better fit than Marshall was.

In other morning sports TV news, will DeAngelo Hall replace Nate Burleson on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football? Burleson’s final day on GMFB was last Friday and he’s joining CBS This Morning as a co-host with Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil. So there’s a big seat to fill alongside Kay Adams, Kyle Brandt, and Peter Schrager.

First in the chair on Monday morning was Hall, who’s been with NFL Network for two years after beginning his broadcasting career with NBC Sports Washington and FS1. Following a 14-year NFL career, he’s appeared regularly on NFL Total Access and GMFB, making him a natural to fill the former player/football guy role on the four-person morning panel.

As The Big Lead’s Kyle Koster noted Monday morning, Hall getting the first call to fill Burleson’s seat would appear to indicate that he’s a candidate for a permanent spot on Good Morning Football. And if singing talent — or at least the willingness to sing on camera — is considered an asset for a show that loves to mix football and pop culture, Hall may have entrenched himself in that GMFB opening.