Credit: ‘The Odd Couple’

Chris Broussard will continue to be part of FS1’s coverage in the future. The network announced its new lineup additions in the wake of Skip Bayless’ departure from Undisputed. Broussard will continue doing First Things First alongside Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes.

But amidst a new chapter, another one is coming to a close. As Fox Sports enters a new era, so will Chris Broussard. The New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel reported Friday that the longtime reporter and host will leave Fox Sports Radio. It will not affect his standing at FS1, but Broussard will no longer continue on the radio alongside Rob Parker after eight years together.

The duo co-hosted The Odd Couple nightly from 7 to 10 p.m. ET since 2016. Broussard and Parker became a staple of Fox Sports Radio’s programming for nearly a decade.

According to Glasspiegel, who will replace Broussard at this current junction is unknown, but the NY Post’s reporting also does not mention Parker. Earlier this summer, Parker launched an All-Black radio station in Detroit, which is syndicating The Odd Couple, so it certainly remains to be seen if Broussard goes that route and leaves to do more on that station.

It’s plausible that Parker will continue to syndicate the show from his radio station as he and Fox Sports Radio search for Broussard’s replacement. But who that replacement will be will be a crucial factor in the show’s future health, given that the pair had such a good rapport over the eight years despite being an “Odd Couple,” for lack of a better term.

But for now, Broussard is focusing on TV.

[NY Post]