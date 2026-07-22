Credit: Credit: Paul Rutherford – Imagn Images; The Sports Gossip Show

Tom Brady has had quite an eventful offseason.

Fox Sports’ $375 million man has leaned all the way into a supposed feud with YouTuber turned WWE superstar Logan Paul, which bled over into Fanatics Fest and the World Cup final this past weekend. All the while, he has maintained a strong presence across the content creator world with personalities young enough to be his children, and partnered with far too many companies to count — including a handful that are ethically questionable.

While Brady clearly is bursting out of the cocoon he lived in while assembling perhaps the greatest NFL career ever, he also appears to be saying yes to everything, a choice that has landed him in what seems to be a mid-life crisis of sorts. Yet the precise beginning of this odd phase of Brady’s public life is hard to pinpoint.

In the latest episode of The Sports Gossip Show, however, host and former Fox Sports digital talent Charlotte Wilder offered a detailed theory for how Fox and its management team helped to unlock the strange figure Brady has become.

“Having worked at Fox Sports, they gas their talent up more than any network that has ever existed. They also surround their talent with yes-men. They don’t say no to the people … they deem important,” Wilder said. “They create an environment where everything is enabled, and no one says, ‘Should we think about this for a second?’ And they make you feel … as if you are invincible.”

Cohost Madeline Hill speculated that Brady’s surprise move to jump straight to the broadcast booth may have helped him realize just how much he liked being on-camera, which in turn led him down this rabbit hole of publicity grabs.

“I feel like that gave him some new level of confidence because he was on every Sunday, he’s on-air way more than he ever has been before,” he said. “Maybe in his mind, he’s like, ‘I like being in front of the camera, I like doing these things.’ It’s live … it’s a performance.”

Of course, the underlying idea of Brady embracing the spectacle of celebrity is nothing new to Fox, which has not only embraced personalities like this as a sports broadcaster (see: Alexi Lalas, Terry Bradshaw, John Smoltz), but also in its news coverage and even in how it weaves narratives through the publications it owns. Wilder said Brady has absorbed the Fox ethos and made it his personality.

“The way that Fox Sports conducts their coverage is the WWE of sports broadcasting,” she said. “They play these things up, because Rupert Murdoch owns Fox. He and Jerry Jones, in 1994, saw that you could turn the NFL into a soap-opera. And Tom Brady … he has taken the Fox ethos, and turned that into the way he is living his life, and it isn’t working.”