The legal team of Charlie Dixon is claiming the TV executives dismissal from Fox Sports was not because of the sexual battery accusations he is facing.

Monday evening, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported a Fox Sports spokesperson said, “Charlie Dixon is no longer with Fox Sports,” adding, “there was no further comment at the this time.”

In January, Dixon was named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed against Fox Sports by former hairstylist Noushin Faraji, alleging the executive touched her inappropriately at a party and created a culture of harassment within the company. The lawsuit also accused Dixon of having a sexual relationship with FS1 host Joy Taylor. Shortly after, former FS1 host Julie Stewart-Binks filed a separate lawsuit, alleging Dixon pushed her against a wall and forcibly kissed her during a Jan. 2016 meeting in his hotel room.

Dixon was placed on administrative leave one week after the second lawsuit was filed and has since claimed there was “no sexual or offensive contact” with Binks. Nearly three months later, Dixon is no longer with Fox Sports. Tuesday morning, Dixon’s attorney sent the following comment to Awful Announcing regarding his dismissal from Fox Sports, implying the firing did not stem from sexual harassment allegations.

“Charlie Dixon is deeply saddened by the decision of Fox Sports to terminate his employment,” the statement reads. “After nine years in positions of increasing responsibility at the network, Mr. Dixon was told that he was being let go for violating company policy. According to the network, Mr. Dixon did not disclose to human resources or the legal department that a third-party production company had hired his wife as a temporary freelancer. But the reality is that Mr. Dixon had asked his supervisor about the hire and was told that there were no objections. It is noteworthy that a Fox spokesperson made no reference to the company investigation of sexual harassment claims in announcing Mr. Dixon’s departure. Mr. Dixon has cooperated fully with the investigation and denies engaging in any inappropriate conduct.”

In the lawsuit filed by Faraji, the former FS1 hairstylist alleged Skip Bayless told her Dixon kept his wife on Fox’s payroll to keep her silent about his affairs with Taylor and other network employees.

Earlier this month, separate court filings showed Fox Sports and Dixon have attempted to settle both lawsuits. Dismissing Dixon for reasons other than the sexual harassment claims alleged in the lawsuit would seemingly help their efforts in negotiating a more favorable settlement.