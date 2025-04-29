The allegations against Fox exec Charlie Dixon cast a shadow over the company’s Super Bowl coverage. Edit via Liam McGuire.

Fox Sports programming executive Charlie Dixon is reportedly out at the network as he faces two lawsuits from former employees accusing him of sexual battery.

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, a Fox Sports spokesperson has said, “Charlie Dixon is no longer with Fox Sports,” and that “there is no further comment at this time.”

In January, former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji filed a lawsuit alleging that Dixon had touched her inappropriately at a party and fostered a culture of harassment within the company. Subsequently, former FS1 host Julie Stewart-Binks filed a lawsuit of her own, alleging that Dixon forcibly pinned her against a wall and kissed her during a January 2016 meeting in his hotel room. The former Fox Sports executive claims there was “no sexual or offensive contact” during the alleged incident.

Dixon remained in his role at Fox Sports for more than a month following the initial lawsuit, and was then placed on administrative leave a few days following Stewart-Binks’ lawsuit.

Publicly, few have spoken out about Dixon’s behavior other than the former Fox Sports employees in the aforementioned lawsuits. That changed earlier this month when former FS1 host Katie Nolan told The Cut, “Charlie Dixon sucks. On the record.”

According to recent court filings, Fox Sports is in talks to settle both lawsuits.