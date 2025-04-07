Screengrab via Off-Air with Julie Stewart-Binks YouTube

Fox Sports executive Charlie Dixon has issued a response to the lawsuit brought by former Fox Sports host Julie Stewart-Binks alleging the executive assaulted her in his hotel room during a 2016 meeting.

Dixon, who has been placed on administrative leave after lawsuits from Stewart-Binks and former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji both allege he engaged in sexual battery, is denying any wrongdoing in the case brought by Stewart-Binks.

In an answer filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, Dixon asserts there was “no sexual or offensive contact or intentional contact with [Stewart-Binks],” during the January 2016 meeting.

In her original lawsuit, Stewart-Binks alleges Dixon pushed her against a wall, pinned her arms and forcibly kissed her during a meeting in his hotel room to discuss an upcoming Super Bowl assignment. Per the original filing, “With her arms forcefully held down and his body pressed against hers, Dixon tried to force his tongue into her mouth.” When Stewart-Binks’ mouth remained shut, Dixon “ignored her, continuing to press against her body and lick her closed mouth. While keeping one of her arms pinned, he moved his other arm from pressing her upper elbow against the wall to her body and towards her chest.”

Stewart-Binks then claims she was able to escape the situation, but at that point the damage to her career had been done. Shortly following the incident, Stewart-Binks’ contract was not renewed by Fox Sports.

Shortly after Stewart-Binks’ lawsuit was made public, Fox told Front Office Sports, “These allegations are from over eight years ago. At the time, we promptly hired a third-party firm to investigate and addressed the matter based on their findings.”

To this point, no official hearings have been held in either workplace misconduct case against Fox Sports. An initial status conference in the Faraji case is scheduled for later this month, with a case management conference in the Stewart-Binks case scheduled for late July.