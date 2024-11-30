Photo Credit: Fox Sports

As Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff previewed the Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday, talk immediately turned to two Wolverines stars who will miss the game because of injury.

Guest analyst Charles Woodson, who had some huge games in this bitter rivalry in the 1990s as a Heisman-winning defensive back for the Wolverines, did not seem pleased that Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland will be sidelined.

“I tell you what, they gotta really be hurt,” Woodson said firmly. “You know what I’m saying? You gotta really be hurt.

“I don’t care about who you are as a player in terms of your status as an NFL player, and how high you may go the next year. This is ‘The Game.’ Those guys gotta really be hurt.”

“They gotta really be hurt… You gotta really be hurt… I don’t care about who you are as a player in terms of your status as an NFL player… This is The Game.” – Charles Woodson on Michigan stars Will Johnson & Colston Loveland being out vs Ohio Statepic.twitter.com/A9sQvf2XW7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2024

Both players are projected first-round NFL Draft picks next year. Johnson has a turf toe injury and will miss his fifth consecutive game. Loveland left last week’s game with a shoulder injury and had been limited in practice all week. He leads Michigan in catches (56), receiving yards (582) and receiving touchdowns (5).

Those are stern words from a Michigan legend toward two of the team’s current stars. However, it’s a sad fact about college football now that when stars with lofty NFL Draft projections miss games late in the season, some people are going to ask questions.

Also, depending on how you interpret Woodson’s comments, he’s not necessarily calling out the two stars for sitting with questionable injuries; it could be inferred he means they really must be injured. So he’s covered his bases.

Woodson had some lighter moments on the Big Noon set in Columbus. Here he is singing the Michigan fight song “The Victors” in front of Buckeyes fans at Ohio Stadium.

Charles Woodson sings “The Victors” (the Michigan fight song) from the Fox ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ set in Columbus. 🏈📺🎙️pic.twitter.com/QSl7AiZuv3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2024



[Fox Sports]