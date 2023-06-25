Last week, Fox and Amazon Prime host Charissa Thompson was the victim of a pretty unsettling crime as she watched her home get broken into on her video cameras.

During this week’s episode of the “Calm Down” podcast that she hosts with Erin Andrews, Thompson opened up about the recent burglary.

“Before we came on, Erin asked me if I wanted to talk about what had happened to me this week. And I said, look, we can’t have a podcast if we’re only going to talk about the good [stuff]. And you and I have both been very vulnerable and for different reasons on here,” Thompson said.

Sometimes life can seriously suck. Unfortunately @CharissaT had her home broken into and robbed. We keep it real on @calmdownpodcast so here she is opening up and sharing the details on what happened. FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/yGUNvYmEqc@ErinAndrews pic.twitter.com/Y5QHgjc3Js — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) June 22, 2023

Thompson revealed that she was not home at the time of the break-in, but that she got a security alert on her phone.

“I was at the ranch. I got a text message in the morning that said my front door in L.A. had been, you know… My alarm had went off at 12:15 at night. And I was like, that’s weird,” Thompson said. “So, I checked my cameras and sure enough, two guys running out my front door, bags in their hands. And I immediately started bawling and this feeling in my stomach of like, holy [shoot], I’ve just been robbed. And now it’s the panic of like, trying to check the other cameras, the angles, and to expedite the specifics.”

Thompson explained that the burglars climbed over a massive fence that she estimates is 15 feet, broke a window, and left the house in a matter of minutes.

“These were professionals,” Thompson said. “They knew exactly how much time they had. They were only in there for four minutes.”

Thompson did not seem too worried about the loss of material possessions. However, she was bothered by the loss of her sense of security.

“They can take all that stuff. But the thing that they took to me that was the most valuable is my sense of security. And that’s not something I can go claim on an insurance form,” Thompson said.

[Calm Down]