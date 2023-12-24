Actress Rosario Dawson has appeared in dozens of film and TV roles, but she’s never played for the Florida Atlantic Owls men’s basketball team.

Fox college basketball analyst Casey Jacobsen certainly knows that, but he got a little absent-minded during FAU’s game Saturday and hilariously called Dawson’s name on a play.

Midway through the first half of the Owls’ game against Arizona, FAU forward Giancarlo Rosado took a pass and began moving to the basket.

“Well now it’s gonna be Rosario Dawson,” Jacobsen said. Not realizing his mistake at all, Jacobsen and Jason Benetti continued on…

Maybe Jacobsen had recently seen Dawson in a movie or TV show. Many sympathized with him for the error.

“No better human being on the planet than Casey Jacobsen! It happens,” noted college basketball reporter Jim Root.

Yet others found the mistake hilarious.

“Hopefully we get ‘Giancarlo Esposito’ next,” noted Riley Davis, referencing the actor best known as the evil character Gus Fring on Breaking Bad.

Both Rosado and Dawson have had a good year. The 6-foot-8 Rosado played a key role for the Owls as they stunned the basketball world with a trip to the Final Four. Dawson had a lead role in Ahsoka, a TV series that is a spin-off from the Star Wars franchise.

Amazingly, this is not the first time someone has been confused for Rosario Dawson.

