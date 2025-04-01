Photo Credit: Fox, American Idol on YouTube

For over a decade, football fans have had the pleasure of hearing Carrie Underwood perform the theme song leading into NBC’s Sunday Night Football, promptly named “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.” But on Sunday, fans got to see Underwood’s reaction to the song being performed in honor of her instead on American Idol.

Underwood of course rose to prominence in the music industry after winning the fourth season of Fox’s American Idol. Now, on top of her responsibilities with her own thriving music career, she is serving as a judge on the 23rd season of the hit show alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, her first season in this role.

The most recent episode of American Idol on Sunday featured an audition from a woman named Yani from Tabernacle, New Jersey, who decided to do a rendition of Underwood’s beloved SNF theme for the judges.

When it came time for the judges to decide on whether Yani would get past the auditions and onto the show, Underwood explained that while she didn’t think Yani’s song choice was best suited for the show, she simply can’t deny her voice.

“You are very clever,” said Underwood. “You were like ‘What have they not heard yet.’ I’m gonna say yes. I don’t know if you are right for the show. But I can’t say no to your voice.”

Bryan said no to Yani, meaning that it would ultimately be up to Richie to decide whether she would be moving on in the show. Ultimately, he did say yes, meaning that she will be entering the “Hollywood Week” portion of the show.

While some may have seen Yani’s rendition of the song Underwood has made famous as simply an attempt to get her attention, Yani’s Instagram page would suggest otherwise.

Yani’s fandom of the Philadelphia Eagles is littered all over her Instagram page, even posting a video after the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory of herself theatrically singing the Eagles’ fight song “Fly, Eagles fly”.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.