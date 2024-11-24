Credit: Fox Sports

In the constant NFL pregame show arms race, Fox made the latest move ahead of Week 12. The network brought New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan on both its NFL Kickoff and NFL Sunday programs from its Los Angeles studios on Sunday morning.

Jordan joined early in NFL Kickoff and checked in throughout the show for its final 45 minutes, initially talking Saints before joining in for the usual rundown as New Orleans enjoyed its bye.

The 14-year NFL vet threw in a requisite cheap shot at the rival Fal-“can’ts” and got some help from Michael Vick and Charissa Thompson to keep the momentum going in the segment. As with any guest spot on a long-running studio show, a young fresh voice always breathes some new life in.

Saints DE @camjordan94 discusses the season so far and looks ahead. pic.twitter.com/ii7wmamgdV — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 24, 2024

Later, Jordan joined NFL Kickoff panelist Charles Woodson to debate a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.

Like many early-career athlete broadcasters, Jordan relied on setups from Peter Schrager in the debate. Jordan also kept the focus on his Saints and his personal experience this season, which makes sense as an active player. But he held his own with Woodson and had some fun with the DB vs. D-Line premise Fox producers cooked up for him and the legendary DB Woodson.

The Captains! 🤩@CharlesWoodson and @camjordan94 discuss the upcoming matchup between the Eagles and Rams! pic.twitter.com/gsrtOXZLGA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 24, 2024

Jordan bobbled some names while previewing Fox’s marquee America’s Game of the Week between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers, but continued to save himself with timely quips and good vibes. That goes a long way.

In the next time slot, Jordan joined the big leagues alongside Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson and Co. on Fox NFL Sunday.

In the bigger studio, Jordan got to have a little more fun. He ventured out to the makeshift football field in the studio, where he walked through line play technique with Jay Glazer, Michael Strahan and Howie Long.

The vet playfully side-stepped a question about retirement from host Curt Menefee, saying he would consider it once he exceeded Strahan’s longevity.

It’s time for @camjordan94 to be the coach of our crew!! 🫡😂 pic.twitter.com/OcjcVhzgRd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 24, 2024

Coming off a stretch in which Fox added Rob Gronkowski to its cast and CBS revamped The NFL Today around JJ Watt and Matt Ryan, it’s no surprise to see a newcomer like Jordan in L.A. with Fox for a trial run.

The media instincts are there for the 2017 1st Team All-Pro defensive end. Jordan hosts a podcast coproduced by the NFL and iHeartMedia, where he talks football solo and has hosted guests like Ryan Clark, Dwight Freeney and Josh Allen this year.

It may be a coincidence, but Jordan also plays the same position as Fox stars Strahan and Long. Before NFL media became so dominated by quarterbacks, line play enthusiasts from John Madden to Dan Dierdorf to Strahan and Long were big. Some still stand out today, including Marcus Spears at ESPN, Chris Long, and even Micah Parsons with his noisy podcast at Bleacher Report.

Will Jordan be back on Fox? That’s up to executives, but the groundwork is there for the network to potentially make an interesting hire and bring in some more youth for its pregame mix.