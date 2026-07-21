Credit: BBC

It’s time to shut up and listen! At least, that’s what many fans across the country were likely thinking on Sunday afternoon as legendary ring announcer Bruce Buffer gave his signature catchphrase before the World Cup final.

As some pointed out over the weekend, Fox Sports broadcasters were talking over Buffer’s iconic introduction, which, as you can imagine, isn’t ideal when the whole point of hiring Buffer in the first place is to hear him say the thing.

Nevertheless, it seems like Buffer took it in stride. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show on Tuesday, Buffer responded to the circumstances.

Bruce Buffer reacts to the FOX broadcasters talking over his iconic “It’s Time!” introduction at the FIFA World Cup: “I always say the show is not about me. I go there to enhance the moment for everybody. But the press coverage, commentators—they’ve got to be quiet. Still, you… pic.twitter.com/BSHYwr9hMw — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 21, 2026

“I was very upset about this, Bruce,” Helwani said of the incident.

“You’re not the only one. And I’m not saying that for me,” Buffer said. “I’m doing my job. I always say the show is not about me, I go there to enhance the moment for everybody. But the press coverage, commentators, be quiet, be quiet. Still, you could hear us. And being part of the live event and then being shown on TV around the world, and there were other countries showing it outside the Fox network where they did show it and the commentators don’t say a word because that moment, the reason FIFA brings us in is to enhance that moment for the fans … and for the players. And that’s what it’s all about.”

It’s a small moment and easy to miss among the countless other things a pre-match show is trying to accomplish, especially in a sport where such an introduction is not standard. Buffer seems to acknowledge that.

At least for fans in the stands and viewers outside the United States, many got the full Buffer experience on Sunday.