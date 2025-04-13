Mar 30, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Fox sports sideline reporter and former NFL quarterback Brock Huard talks on the sidelines with Arlington Renegades quarterback Holton Ahlers (15) during the second half of the game against the Birmingham Stallions at Choctaw Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Huard isn’t second-guessing his decision to step away from his role in Fox’s No. 2 college football booth.

Earlier this month, Huard announced he’d be leaving his role as a college football analyst in Fox’s No. 2 booth, where he worked alongside Jason Benetti. The reason? To focus on coaching his son’s high school football team. He’ll be a tight ends coach at Valor Christian High School this fall.

While Huard hasn’t ruled out a return to broadcasting down the road, he emphasized that being present for his son was a top priority. In a recent conversation with the Seattle Times, Huard reaffirmed that the choice was a natural one, adding that it wasn’t a difficult decision to make.

“With Titus, I helped coach his youth football team the last few years before he went to high school,” Huard told Seattle Times columnist Mike Vorel. “So I could help coach during the week, and then I wouldn’t be there for games. But I felt like I could still pour into the kids, his team, the coaches, and him, and have a great time at practices. I felt like I could still be a part of it.”

But last fall, Huard realized balancing both roles was no longer sustainable.

He described the experience as “debilitating,” struggling to stay connected while traveling for Fox’s production meetings and scrambling to watch his son’s games online after getting back to his hotel. Fortunately, his son was backing up at the varsity level, allowing Huard to attend a few of his JV games, but it wasn’t the same.

“I just knew this was coming to a point where I can’t miss these games,” Huard added. “Then when he said, ‘I really missed you this year, and I’d really love if there’s any way for you to help,’ that made it really easy.”

It also helped that Huard’s contract with Fox was nearing its end. So, he didn’t feel like he was “reneging” on his commitment.

While he’s stepping away from broadcasting for now, Huard will continue co-hosting his morning radio show, Brock and Salk, on Seattle Sports 710 AM. And though he’s putting broadcasting on hold, he’s not ruling out a future return. For now, though, he’s effectively closing the door for the next three years.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“I think there might be some opportunities, whether that’s this season or the years to come, on the NFL side of things,” Huard said. “But in the college football realm, this will close the door for the next three years.”

Huard does have prior experience calling NFL games for Fox. In 2020, he partnered with Chris Myers and Greg Jennings from Weeks 1–13 and Kevin Kugler from Weeks 14–17.