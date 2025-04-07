Photo Credit: Fox

Fox’s No. 2 college football broadcast team is going to be different in 2025.

As first noted by Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel, Brock Huard is stepping away from his role calling college football games alongside Jason Benetti. Huard made the announcement on the Real Hawk Talk podcast, revealing that he was making the move so that he could help coach his son’s high school football team.

“I’m going to be the tight ends coach at Valor Christian High School,” Huard said, while revealing that he’ll be working under former longtime college football offensive coordinator Mike Sanford.

The 48-year-old Huard first joined Fox in 2019 following a stint at ESPN and has also served as a sideline reporter for UFL games on the network in addition to co-hosting the Brock and Salk show with Mike Salk on 710 ESPN Seattle. The former University of Washington quarterback also called NFL games for Fox in 2020 and said that he’s leaving the door open to potentially call games for the league if the opportunity arises.

“I’d like to still do [broadcasting] down the road, but for these years, these formative years, my son’s gonna be a sophomore,” he said. “These are years I’ll never, ever, ever get back. And I’m gonna jump into it.”

Huard’s decision to vacate his seat in Fox’s No. 2 college football booth is obviously a surprising one and raises questions about who will ultimately replace him given the network’s investment in the sport. One potential option could be Mark Sanchez, a USC alum who has been with the network since 2021, although the bulk of his focus has been on calling NFL games.

It’s also worth noting that Robert Griffin III is available, and the Baylor alum would be an obvious fit considering Fox’s status as a Big 12 rightsholder. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky is also reportedly set to become a free agent in the months ahead, and could also be a potential target should he hit the open market.