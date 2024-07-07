A Fox graphic misspells Milwaukee, calling it “Milwakee.” Photo Credit: Fox

If you’re teaching a child how to spell, Milwaukee might be one of the tougher American city names to lock down. But if you’re on the graphics team for Fox — or any network that covers events that are in — or involves teams/people from Milwaukee — spelling the city’s name shouldn’t be much of a problem.

For someone on the graphics team at MLB on Fox, though, spelling Milwaukee was a challenge on Saturday.

Fox broadcast Saturday’s game between two of Major League Baseball’s top teams, with the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers taking on the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. After Los Angeles’ Miguel Rojas popped out to end the home half of the fifth inning, the broadcast went to a commercial break. But before doing that, it showed the graphics for both teams.

And while the graphic for the Brewers correctly identified both the team name and logo, the team’s hometown — Milwaukee — was spelled “Milwakee.” And because of the graphic’s design, the city was called “Milwakee” 10 times.

In all seriousness, it’s safe to assume that this was a simple mistake rather than someone not knowing how to spell Milwaukee. And of course, nobody is immune from making a mistake or two. Humans are imperfect, after all, and a big part of being imperfect is making mistakes.

That said, a graphic should probably be seen by several people before it goes on the air. And the more people that see it, the harder it is to understand how a mistake — especially a mistake like that — can go unnoticed.

So, while we certainly understand how the mistake was made, it’s harder to understand how it made it to air.

[@KyleMBaker19 on X, Photo Credit: Fox]