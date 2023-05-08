After remaining largely quiet in recent months, Brett Favre broke his silence to weigh in on Tucker Carlson’s battle with Fox News.

Favre crafted his first original tweet in almost a year Monday morning, then he deleted it. Then he tweeted it again with an accompanied video and the comments turned off. But in the battle of Tucker Carlson vs Fox News, Brett Favre stands with Tucker.

I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. pic.twitter.com/dvrNlLdvgW — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) May 8, 2023



“I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak,” Favre tweeted. The tweet was paired with a video of former Fox News host Megyn Kelly discussing Carlson’s recent ouster and the grip Fox News maintains over the country’s conservative audience. Kelly’s narrative in the video shared by Favre is followed by a Tucker Carlson highlight reel and a call to boycott Fox News.

The Hall of Fame quarterback has left his lawyers to do most of his talking in recent months. Favre was named in a civil suit filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services and accused of improperly receiving funds from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, which were put toward a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Favre’s motion to dismiss the case was denied, but he has not been charged criminally and continues to deny any knowledge of the welfare funds’ intended purpose. In September, however, Mississippi Today published text messages from Favre, where he appeared to show concern about the media finding out where the funds for the volleyball facility project came from.

But Carlson’s exit from Fox News caught Favre’s attention enough for him to fire off his first original or non-promotional tweet since he congratulated the Ole Miss Rebels baseball team in June 2022. Fox made the surprising decision to part ways with Carlson last month, reportedly after an internal investigation revealed the polarizing TV host privately disparaged the network and a top executive.

Currently, Carlson remains under contract with Fox News until January 2025, preventing him from going elsewhere to start creating inflammatory content again. And as Carlson prepares to battle the network in an attempt to break free of his contract, he has a supporter in Brett Favre.

[Brett Favre, photo from Fox News on YouTube]