Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Morning sports debate television is not for the faint of heart. Just ask former star NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

The six-time Pro Bowl wideout revealed in an interview with Front Office Sports why he decided to leave Fox Sports in 2021 after a promising start to his television journey.

“Honestly, to wake up every single day and do that is not for me. Also the work that it takes. Even just talking sports,” Marshall said. “When I was on First Things First, you had to watch all the games…I want to be good. I want to present myself well. I’m watching all the basketball games, all the football games. You’ve got to watch all these things. Especially when you’re on with somebody like Nick Wright who is (watching the games). You’re going to get exposed.”

At the time, First Things First was a morning show (hence the name), which required burning the candle at both ends. Early-morning wake-ups, and late-night sports viewing was a combination Marshall did not feel was sustainable.

“We have a production meeting for 20 at 5 a.m., then we have a two-hour show. And I’m making how much?” Marshall said of his time at FS1. “As soon as you get off that call you have to prep for the next day. Then at night you have to watch all the stuff. When do you have time for your family? I respect everybody who is doing it. The Nate Burlesons of the world. But my dream is to represent the next wave of talent.”

After leaving the show, Marshall decided to chart his own path and launch the I AM ATHLETE platform, which has gained over one million subscribers on YouTube.

Marshall’s comments do put into perspective that morning television is not for everyone. Few people have the stamina that a Stephen A. Smith, Nate Burleson, Skip Bayless, or Nick Wright need to have to maintain a high level of performance for many years. Add the fact that a former athlete like Marshall is getting paid substantially less for his TV work than he did on the field, and it’s a wonder that there are so many former athletes willing to put in those hours.