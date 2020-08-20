On Thursday, Fox Sports announced that former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall is the latest host of First Things First, the network’s morning show hosted by Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, and Jenna Wolfe.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Former Pro Bowl WR Brandon Marshall joins Nick, Kevin & Jenna as First Things First’s new host starting Monday! "He is so much fun, you guys know how great he is. I cannot wait." — @getnickwright@BMarshall | @JennaWolfe | @kevinwildes pic.twitter.com/hjPklHbm34 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 20, 2020

Marshall’s media career started back when he was still playing with the Bears, as he joined Showtime’s Inside the NFL back in 2014. Marshall believed that entry into the media world lead to his trade to the Jets. In addition to his work at Inside the NFL, Marshall worked as an analyst for CBS prior to Super Bowl 50 and partnered with the NBC Sports RSNs last fall on a multi-platform mental health initiative called HeadStrong.

In addition to his work on First Things First, Marshall will continue as a panelist on Inside the NFL.

Here’s a quote from Marshall about his new role.

“I’m a very competitive person,” says Marshall. “Joining FS1 gives me the space and opportunity to continue to compete at a high level with a great team — just in a different venue. I’m excited to work with such amazing men and women to continue to develop and also talk about one of the closest things to my heart: sports.”

The 36-year old Marshall last played in the NFL back in 2018, making 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown for the Seahawks. Seattle cut him on November 1st and Marshall signed with the Saints, who cut him a month later after Marshall appeared in zero games for the team.

I’m somewhat surprised it took this long for Marshall to get a daily TV job, given how long he’s worked for Showtime, but this seems like it’ll be a good fit for him – assuming that he’s able to stand out from the pack.

[Fox Sports]