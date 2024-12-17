Photo Credit: Philadelphia Eagles

It’s been a couple of years now since Tom Brady got sacked on a football field, but he relived his most painful sack Sunday.

The NFL on Fox broadcaster went to the field before the Philadelphia Eagles home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As Brady stood talking to several people, Eagles edge rusher Brandon Graham walked up from behind and grabbed him around the shoulders.

Brady turned to see Graham had grabbed him.

“I just wanted to do that one more time!” Graham said.

Brady immediately got the reference to Graham’s game-clinching strip-sack of Brady late in Super Bowl LII. While the play isn’t as famous as the “Philly Special,” it will live forever in Philadelphia sports lore.

And Brady will certainly never forget.

“How’re you gonna do me like that?” Brady replied with a smile, hugging Graham.

“Let me do it to you!” Brady added, grabbing Graham in a mock sack.



Just for fun, here’s Graham’s big play against Brady, which came just before the two-minute warning as the Eagles clung to a five-point lead over the New England Patriots.



Graham, who is sidelined with an injury, has nevertheless managed to make news in the past week. He called out Eagles receiver A.J. Brown for criticizing quarterback Jalen Hurts after the team’s Week 14 win, saying, “The person that’s complaining needs to be accountable.”

[KGET.com]