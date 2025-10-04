Fox Sports football analyst Brady Quinn on the sidelines. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Fox analyst Mark Sanchez was set to call Sunday afternoon’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders in Indianapolis, but after Sanchez was stabbed and arrested early Saturday morning, it sounds like Brady Quinn will be filling that role.

Sanchez was hospitalized with serious injuries on Saturday after a violent incident occurred in downtown Indianapolis after midnight, though Fox later issued a statement indicating he was stable. He was then arrested at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication, all of which are misdemeanors.

An NFL game analyst for Fox since 2021, Sanchez was set to serve as the Fox color commentator for Sunday’s game between the Colts and Raiders alongside Chris Myers on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Given his injuries and his legal issues, it quickly became obvious that he would not be able to call the game on Sunday, and according to a report from Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Quinn will fill that void.

Quinn has been with Fox since 2014, joining the network as both a college and NFL analyst, though his attention has primarily been on the college side. Quinn currently serves as one of the analysts on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff alongside host Rob Stone and fellow analysts Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram II, and Matt Leinart.