Credit: Fox Sports

Dave Portnoy doesn’t appear on the Fox Sports college football halftime show during its Big Noon Saturday games, but his presence was felt strongly this weekend as Brady Quinn and Mark Ingram ganged up to scold the Barstool honcho on-air.

During halftime of Ohio State’s win over Penn State, the crew devoted a quick segment to the ABC game in the same timeslot, which saw Arch Manning and Texas bounce back big time with a blowout victory over a breakout Vanderbilt squad.

With the story of Commodore quarterback Diego Pavia taking a hit at Texas Memorial Stadium, Quinn seized the chance to take a shot at Portnoy and his continual praise for Pavia and Vanderbilt.

Quinn told Ingram to “look into the camera and call out Dave Portnoy.”

The Alabama alum happily took Quinn up on his dare.

“You keep betting on Vandy. Keep betting on Diego Pavia. This lovefest is over, Dave,” Ingram said. “You don’t know ball … I know ball.”

The resulting silence on the Fox Sports set spoke volumes. And while Rob Stone’s description of Ingram’s rant as “angry” was probably an exaggeration, there did appear to be some gusto behind Ingram’s words.

Coming off a podcast episode this week in which Portnoy alleged that the Big Ten continues to tamper with his role at Fox, this strange on-air confrontation is yet another way in which Portnoy’s addition to the Big Noon family is making noise.