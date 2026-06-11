Credit: Henry Romero-REUTERS

Fans learned earlier on Thursday, just hours before the World Cup began, that Fox had opted to utilize the FIFA-mandated mid-half hydration breaks to air full-screen advertising, a stark departure from usual soccer broadcasting standards that see each half air unencumbered by commercials.

Suffice it to say, it didn’t take long for these commercials to become a pain point for viewers.

In March, FIFA informed World Cup broadcasters about the standards expected of them should they opt to use these stoppages in play for commercial purposes. Among the guidelines was a mandatory 20-second buffer between the whistle that signifies the three-minute break and when broadcasters could begin showing advertising. Additionally, networks are required to return to coverage at least 30 seconds before play resumes.

Fox certainly failed to abide by the second rule. During both mid-half stoppages in the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, Fox returned to live action well within that 30-second window. In fact, Fox returned from the second-half hydration break after play had already resumed on the field.

Take a look:

Not only did the moment clearly run afoul of FIFA’s own guidelines, but it also angered fans already upset that Fox opted to show commercials in the first place.

Telemundo, the Spanish-language World Cup broadcaster in the United States, announced last week that it would not air advertisements during breaks. Rather, the network is using the stoppages for match analysis.

Awful Announcing sent an inquiry to Fox asking how Thursday’s mishap occurred, but the network declined comment.

It is one thing to show advertising during the hydration breaks. While unpopular, such a move was expected, given the financial windfall from the high-value inventory. But it is another thing to air those commercials, fail to abide by FIFA’s restrictions, and miss game action in doing so.

Fans can only hope Fox cleans up its act for the next 103 matches, or frustrations will continue to mount.