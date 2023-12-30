Apr 10, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; MLB Network broadcaster Bob Costas answers questions during an interview prior to the game between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL star Tom Brady is expected to transition to the broadcast booth for Fox for the 2024-25 season after a year away from the sport.

Legendary broadcaster Bob Costas detailed in a recent Q&A that he thinks that his advanced football expertise could be better utilized in a different role.

Costas recently spoke with Steve Serby of the New York Post and the two discussed various topics, ranging from personal questions to more professional matters.

Brady’s looming broadcasting career came up and Costas believes Brady would be better as a studio analyst for Fox instead of sitting in the broadcast booth.

“They didn’t ask me and I don’t expect them to,” said Costas. “But if I were running it, I’d use him in the studio rather than on games.”

When asked to expand on this opinion, Costas added that Brady has a “glamor factor” that Fox could better utilize with an on-camera role in the studio.

“The glamor factor, the on-camera factor. And also, it’s less of a strain on him. The level of preparation to work a game and what it takes to get the hang of it, it’s just an easier fit in the studio.”

Costas compared Brady to former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter, who made his debut for Fox back in June and served in a studio role for the network.

“I would say watch Derek Jeter this past postseason. Here’s a guy who was famously circumspect about everything, but was willing in his own way to step out and be more critical than we’ve ever seen him be. Because if you’re not willing to be critical, which is not to be harsh or take potshots, but if you’re not willing to be forthright, then you’re not serving the viewers.”

Costas does raise a good point. Brady would be able to speak his mind more freely as a studio analyst for Fox than he likely would be in the broadcast booth.

The former NFL quarterback has notably been very willing to speak his mind, recently saying that there is “a lot of mediocrity in today’s NFL.”

When you compare Brady to Jeter, there are a ton of obvious similarities. Both are huge names who transcend their sport. And as Costas said, they may both be simply too big to be in the broadcast booth.

Only time will tell whether Fox listens to this advice. But depending on how things play out, a studio role for Brady could be what makes the most sense for both him and Fox.

[New York Post]