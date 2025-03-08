Photo Credit: Fox Sports

Bill Raftery never lets an opportunity pass to slip in a wisecrack or otherwise humorous observation.

The colorful college basketball analyst was in top form Friday night as Illinois hosted No. 18 Purdue. Fighting Illini star Will Riley hit a step-back three-pointer to end the first half.

“Got it!” called Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti.

Raftery immediately stepped in and explained why the play worked.

“He knew he had five inches to spare (on the defender),” Raftery said. “The footwork he possesses, he’s extraordinary, and really, the read was pretty darn good.

Riley hails from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. One could almost sense what was coming next as Fox Sports rolled a replay of the shot with a close-up of Riley.

“How ’bout this kid? No tariff on him. He can knock ’em down,” Raftery said.

Good stuff, even if the tariffs have been low-hanging fruit for announcers in recent weeks. Vancouver Canucks play-by-play announcer John Shorthouse got in a spectacular tariff shot in a game last month.

The 81-year-old Raftery remains a fan favorite for little quips like that and more. CBS Sports recently posted this compilation showing some of Raftery’s best”Onions!” calls.

And it’s his knack for finding humor in the moment that makes him a broadcasting legend.