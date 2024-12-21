The original Madden Cruiser at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August 2023. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports.)

Fox will air a one-hour special, The Madden Cruiser: A Bayou Adventure with Bill Belichick, ahead of its Super Bowl LIX pregame show, and that title alone should be enough to capture the attention of many sports fans.

The legendary coach will ride in the iconic RV made famous by broadcaster John Madden, traveling through Louisiana football country on the way to this year’s Super Bowl host city, New Orleans. For starters, Belichick will have plenty of company on the trip, including Fox analyst Tom Brady, studio analyst Michael Strahan, and host Curt Menefee. Also along for the ride will be New Orleans football legends Archie Manning and Tyrann Mathieu, Pro Football Hall of Famers Ed Reed and Ty Law, and Emmy Award-winning media personality Rocsi Diaz.

Buckle up for a special trip on the Madden Cruiser Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 9 for the premiere of the @FOXSports, @SMAC, BZ Entertainment and @NFLFilms special THE MADDEN CRUISER: A BAYOU ADVENTURE WITH BILL BELICHICK 12pm ET on FOX. Featuring @TomBrady, @michaelstrahan,… pic.twitter.com/uguMoWFjOn — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) December 20, 2024



“Fox Sports is excited to partner with SMAC Entertainment, BZ Entertainment and NFL Films to take football fans on an epic journey celebrating the vibrant Louisiana culture while also honoring John Madden’s legacy,” Barry Nugent, Fox Sports vice president, development and original programming said in a statement. “To be able to bring these incredible legends and sports personalities together for this special sets the perfect stage for our presentation of Super Bowl LIX.”

The show will also commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and discuss how the region has recovered from its devastation.

The Madden Cruiser: A Bayou Adventure with Bill Belichick will air Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 9) at noon (ET).

